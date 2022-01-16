Lucknow: Miffed over being denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a Samajwadi Party worker on Sunday attempted to self immolate himself outside the party office in Lucknow. Aditya Thakur, Samajwadi party cadre from Aligarh, doused himself in petrol and tried to set himself on fire in front of the party headquarters at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow, reported India Today.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Who Is Archana Gautam, Congress Candidate From Hastinapur Whose Pictures Are Going Viral?

Police personnel posted near the party office along with bystanders, reportedly, stopped Thakur in time. He was later detained by the police. A video of Thakur, after being, was apprehended by police has gone viral on social media. In the video, a visibly emotional Thakur could be heard saying, "I will end my life here today, come what may. You can't stop me even if you throw me in jail. I want justice."



Thakur can also be heard accusing the Samajwadi Party of giving tickets to “outsiders”, and claimed despite clean record, he was denied a candidacy.

The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance has, so far, jointly announced 35 candidates for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on January 13. Of the 35 seats, the SP has fielded candidates on 10 and the RLD on 24 seats.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.