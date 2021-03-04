UP Azamgarh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Reservation List: The Uttar Pradesh administration on Wednesday released the reservation list (Chunav Aarakshan) for the much-awaited UP Gram Panchayat election 2021. The release of the reservation list made all the confusion go away, with many new faces coming up although it meant shattering the dreams of many candidates. The list was finalized by the Panchayati Raj Department yesterday, after which reservation was allotted in all the gram panchayats of the district. Alongside, a block-wise list of reservations was also released. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: 18 IAS Officers Transferred After Reservation List Released

Full Reservation List of Gram Panchayats in Azamgarh

At Block level, a total of 5 seats have been reserved for the scheduled caste, six for other backward caste and four seats are reserved for women. At the same time, 22 seats of the District Panchayat members are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 22 Backward Castes and 12 Women.

There are a total of 1858 panchayat districts in Azamgarh with a total of 42,21,738 individuals, according to the 2015 census.

The final list will be released on March 15.