Lucknow: Newly elected first woman president of UP Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, was shot dead by a fellow advocate on Wednesday.

President of UP Bar Council Darvesh Yadav shot dead in Agra. She was elected as the President of UP Bar Council two days back. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2019



Reports say Yadav was shot dead by a fellow advocate, Manish Sharma, inside Agra district court premises. Later, Sharma shot at himself and was admitted to the hospital.

Yadav was attending a welcome ceremony when she was killed. Reports say Sharma shot at her three times before turning the gun on himself.

IANS quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Sharma was a close aide of Yadav’s. The two had a heated argument when Sharma pulled out his pistol and shot Yadav dead.

Yadav was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. Heavy police force was reportedly deployed at the court premises following the incident.

Reports said that Yadav, who hailed from Etah, was elected the vice president of the Bar Council in 2016 and then its Executive Chairman in 2017. In 2012, she was elected a member of the Bar Council for the first time.

Oudh Bar Association has condemned the murder and has resolved to seek a special inquiry into the incident, said reports.