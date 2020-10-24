New Delhi: In a video which went viral on social media, UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh can be seen showering flower petals on BJP MLA Surendra Singh who made headlines earlier this month for backing the accused in the Ballia shootout incident. Also Read - Teenage Girl Shot, Killed For Resisting Sexual Harassment in UP's Firozabad

According to a report by News18, the video was shot in Ballia itself while the BJP Chief had gone to attend a Bhumi Pujan ceremony. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Latest News: 19-year-old's Body Found Dumped in Bushes in Noida's Sector 32, Probe Underway

The video shows the BJP Chief showering flower petals on Surendra Singh who was standing on a stage while the latter thanked him with folded hands. The UP Chief later addressed the gathering and mounted attack on the opposition, the report by the leading news channel said. Also Read - Another Day, Another Crime in UP: Minor Girl Raped, Killed & Set Ablaze; 2 Accused Held

The incident hit headlines after Surendra Singh’s close aide Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader, allegedly killed 46-year-old man at a meeting attended by senior administration and police officials in Ballia few days ago. The very next day, Surendra Singh had defended the accused, saying that the latter opened fire in self-defence.

The accused has now been arrested.

The police had earlier recovered the revolver used in the shooting incident in Durjanpur village. According to police, Dhirendra Pratap Singh had revealed that he hid the weapon under a tree near his house after the incident.