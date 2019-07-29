Lucknow: A BJP leader has spoken about his love for cows. Ranjit Srivastav said, “Gai (cow) hamari mata hai, hum apni maa ka sanskar jis tarah karte hain, kafan dekar, shamshan ghat le ja kar unko mukhagni dekar jis tarah se daah-sanskar kiya jata hai usi tarah se gaumata ka daah-sanskar hona chahiye (Cow is our mother. Like we perform last rites of our mother, we cover her in shroud, the same way, we could cremate cows also).”

And if that treatise on cows wasn’t enough, he added that cows belonging to Muslims should be taken back. “When we consider girls from our homes going to their homes ‘love jihad’, shouldn’t we consider ‘gau mata’ going to their homes ‘love jihad’ too? Cows should be taken back from them at any cost (If our girls marrying into Muslim households is considered ‘love jihad’, then shouldn’t cows going to Muslim households also be considered ‘love jihad’?)”

Only last week, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had made an equally bizarre claim. He had said that cow was the only animal which inhaled and exhaled oxygen, hence breathing problems could be cured by massaging it. Furthermore, he said that living in proximity of the animal could also cure tuberculosis (TB).

A video did the rounds on the social media showing Rawat speaking about the medicinal properties of cow milk and urine at a function in Dehradun. In the video, Rawat could be heard saying cows not only inhaled oxygen but also exhaled it.