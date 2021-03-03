Lucknow, UP: The son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kaushal Kishore was shot at by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, police said on Wednesday. The bike-borne assailants shot at Aayush, 30, in Lucknow’s Madiyava area and fled. Also Read - Vijay Pandit from BJP shot dead in Greater Noida, mob set ablaze 16 vehicles in protest

Uttar Pradesh Police rushed a wounded Aayush to the trauma centre for treatment where was said to be ‘out of danger’.

“Ayush, son of the MP, has received a gunshot injury in his chest and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. The case will be investigated,” Raees Akhtar, DCP North told reporters.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)