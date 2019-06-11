New Delhi: The bodies of a man and a woman were reportedly found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh, stated news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Etah Sanjay Kumar informed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Notably, further investigation is being conducted in the incident.

Sanjay Kumar, SSP Etah: Bodies of a man and a woman found hanging from a tree. Bodies have been sent for postmortem, further investigation is being conducted. pic.twitter.com/ywOI35qVOc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2019

In a similar incident on February 14, a body of a 23-year-old man named Manzar Ali was found hanging from a tree in the morning in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station, the police said. Ali was a native of Cooch Behar in West Bengal and had been working as a labourer here for some time, added the police official. “It appears to be a case of suicide. Legal proceedings are underway and the body has been sent for post mortem, the official said, adding no formal complaint has been made in the case by anyone so far.”

In another case on the same day, the body of an unidentified man, apparently around 50-year-old, was found along the Gijhor Service Road, under Sector 24 police station, in the morning, the police said. The body was found on the roadside and there was no mark of injury on it. It appeared that he may have died due to the cold weather. Thought the body was sent for post mortem, the cause of death could be ascertained, an official said.

