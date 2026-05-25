Home

News

UP: Brutal Nautapa heat spell begins, Banda hottest in nation at 47.6 deg C

UP: Brutal ‘Nautapa’ heat spell begins, Banda hottest in nation at 47.6 deg C

State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 28.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said in a statement on Monday.

The IMD has said maximum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged over the next three days.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Monday entered the phase of ‘Nautapa’ – a nine-day period regarded as the most intense spell of summer heat with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in several districts and authorities stepping up measures to tackle heatwave conditions across the state.

State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 28.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said in a statement on Monday.

Banda was the hottest location in the country, reaching a maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4.1 degrees above the normal level.

Other hot spots in the state included Jhansi (46.0 degrees Celsius), Orai (45.8 degrees Celsius), Agra (45.5 degrees Celsius), Prayagraj (45.4 degrees Celsius), and Hamirpur (45.2 degrees Celsius).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The meteorological department stated that heatwave conditions are very likely in some areas during the daytime in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while warm nights are also expected in isolated locations across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are predicted for isolated areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Western parts of the state are also expected to experience heatwave conditions during the daytime, with warm nights forecasted in both regions.

In local tradition, this nine-day period, beginning when the sun enters the Rohini constellation, is referred to as “Nautapa” and is linked to peak summer heat. Although it is associated with ecological balance and seasonal transitions in folklore, it often results in harsh daytime conditions that can disrupt daily life.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued advisories urging residents to avoid outdoor activities between noon and 4 pm unless absolutely necessary. They also recommend wearing lightweight, breathable clothing and staying hydrated with seasonal fruits and fluids. Hospitals and health centres across the state have been put on high alert due to the rising temperatures.

Across Uttar Pradesh, both authorities and residents were seen adopting innovative measures to cope with the blistering heat.

In the busy Hazratganj area of Lucknow, green shade cloths have been set up above traffic signals to provide relief to commuters waiting in the sun. At the 1090 intersection, government agencies have been spraying water mist on roads during the day to reduce ambient temperatures and alleviate discomfort for passersby.

In Gonda district, electricity department workers took unusual steps to prevent transformers from overheating amid surging power demand. At one location, a large pedestal fan was installed near a transformer while water was continuously sprayed over it through pipes to keep its temperature under control.

“We are repeating the cooling process every half an hour so that the transformer does not overheat and break down in this extreme heat,” an electricity department worker said. Even machines, it appeared, were struggling against the relentless summer.

In the temple town of Ayodhya, the onset of Nautapa also carried religious significance. Priests and devotees performed rituals aimed at offering “cooling relief” to deities amid the oppressive weather.

Pawan Das Shastri, general secretary of the Ayodhya Sant Samiti, said Nautapa is considered a spiritually significant period in Sanatan tradition.

“When the Sun enters the Rohini constellation during the month of Jyeshtha, the following nine days are called Nautapa. Religious belief holds that charity, rituals and spiritual practices performed during this period yield manifold benefits,” he told PTI Videos.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, children on summer vacation were finding relief from the heat by learning swimming in the River Ganga at a camp organised at Darbhanga Ghat. Conducted in evening batches under trained supervision, the camp has drawn enthusiastic participation from children and support from parents, who described swimming as both a life skill and a welcome escape from the intense heat.

The IMD has said maximum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged over the next three days before falling by 6-8 degrees Celsius later in the week.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.