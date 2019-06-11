Good news for pensioners in Uttar Pradesh as the state government on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the pension amount for senior citizens by Rs 100, which will add to the existing amount of Rs 400.

During the cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the age-limit for resident doctors of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences from 35 to 37 years was also approved.

“The Cabinet has passed the proposal of increasing the amount of pension for senior citizens. Now they will receive Rs 500 (earlier Rs 400). Over 45 lakh elderly people of the state will benefit from this move,” state Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma told reporters in Lucknow.

The Cabinet gave its approval to demolish 76 houses that are in bad shape to pave the way for construction of the AIIMS in Rae Bareli by 2020.

“A proposal to demolish the 47 shambles of type-1 and 29 of type-3 houses has been passed,” state Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.

Also, having a BEd degree along with BTC has been made mandatory to become an assistant teacher.

“The cabinet also approved the sixth amendment in the rules (1961) pertaining to setting up of micro-breweries in the state, and now micro-breweries in the state have been allowed.

“The license fee has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh (earlier Rs 25,000). The capacity for the production has also been fixed to 600 litres per day and 2.1 lakh litres a year,” Sharma said.

Along with this, an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be charged for the license renewal of hotels, restaurants and pubs.

With Inputs From PTI