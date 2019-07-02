New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday held a cabinet meeting to discuss a proposal according to NITI Aayog suggestion for a restructuring of departments through a merger for better administrative control.

The state government had intended to reduce the number of government departments by nearly half, from 100 to 57. However, the meeting reached no conclusion after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the decision requires further contemplation.

“The cabinet has not yet approved the proposal. It will be brought before it again,” government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said after the meeting.

A committee headed by the additional chief secretary was set up in the state to study the merger of departments. The panel had also submitted its report to the Chief Minister.

Official sources told news agency PTI that according to the report, the departments of family welfare, AYUSH, medical education, maternal and child welfare were proposed to be merged under a single department of ‘Health’.

Likewise, basic education, secondary education, higher education, technical education and professional education departments will come under the ‘Education’ department. Sugarcane, drought relief, agriculture research and food processing has been proposed to be clubbed under a single department of ‘Agriculture’.

Moreover, the stamps and registration department, entertainment tax department, weights and measurement department will be brought under the department of ‘Revenue’ if the recommendations are accepted.

With PTI inputs