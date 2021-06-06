Lucknow: BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh today met Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow. When asked about the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in the Yogi Adityanath government after his meeting with Patel, Singh told the reporters “there is nothing as such”. He described the meeting with Anandiben Patel as a formality. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Full Lockdown in Bulandshahr, Bareilly Lifted; Night Curfew to Continue | Details Here

“After becoming the (party’s) in-charge of UP, I have not met the Governor. When she was the chief minister (of Gujarat), I was the Agriculture minister, I had an old association with Gujarat. Since, I could not meet her in the past six months, hence I met her today. This was a personal meeting and a formality,” Singh said.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government and the organisation are moving very strongly. “The strongest organisation and most popular government are working in UP,” Singh said.

आज राजभवन, लखनऊ में उत्तर प्रदेश की महामहिम राज्यपाल श्रीमती आनंदीबेन पटेल से शिष्टाचार भेंट की। pic.twitter.com/OM5lTCMquZ — Radha Mohan Singh (@RadhamohanBJP) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, all speculations to a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh were put to rest after a visit by the BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) to the state. After the end of the visit, B.L. Santhosh sent out a tweet appreciating Covid management of the Yogi Government.

A senior BJP leader said that lots of speculation had started doing the rounds about a possible change of guard in both the government and the organization in Uttar Pradesh. He said no major changes will take place in the government and the party, as the party has started preparing for next year’s Assembly polls.

Last month, the Yogi government faced severe criticism for Covid management after images of bodies floating in the river or buried in shallow graves came up from different parts of the state.

Resentment within the party also came out in the open after Union Minister Santosh Gangwar raised questions over Covid Management and party Lok Sabha member Kaushal Kishore demanding the cancellation of panchayat polls to contain the spread of infection.