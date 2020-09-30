New Delhi: Amid a huge outrage over the Hathras gangrape case that reminded the nation of the horrific Nirbhaya case, the Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the victim’s family was denied the right to perform her last rites. Also Read - 'Is This How You Treat India's Daughter': Shock & Outrage After Hathras Victim's Body Cremated 'Forcibly'

The 20-year-old Dalit woman who passed away yesterday morning in a Delhi hospital, two weeks after she was brutally gang-raped by four accused men belonging to an upper caste.

Tagging Adityanath on Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “RESIGN”.

"Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," the Congress General Secretary said.

Hitting out at the chief minister, she further alleged, “Gross inhumanity. You did not stop the crime but behaved like criminals. You did not stop the atrocities, but committed atrocity on an innocent child and her family twice.”

Protests erupted outside the Safdarjung Hospital after the father and the cousin of the Hathras gangrape victim sat on a dharna before the woman’s body was taken to Uttar Pradesh amid heavy police deployment, while her family alleged the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

The Bhim Army and the Congress also joined protests in the national capital and various parts of Uttar Pradesh demanding justice for the victim.

“A daughter of India is raped-murdered, facts are suppressed and in the end, the right to perform the last rites is also taken away from the victim’s family,” party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Talking to news agency ANI, the brother of the rape victim said that they don’t trust police, and demanded a judicial probe into the matter. “We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. Administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don’t trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation,” he said.

The victim was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday.