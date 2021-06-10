Lucknow/New Delhi: Amid speculation over a rift between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders are likely to meet in Delhi on Friday. Reports said the UP CM will reach Delhi today. He is also likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Also Read - This is Why PM Modi Didn't Extend Birthday Wishes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter

BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday dismissed the possibility of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh and shot down the speculation over a rift between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes amid talks over the possibilities of a change in the BJP leadership or the government in the state.

