New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who landed in the national capital earlier today for his two-day visit, met Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the reports, CM Adityanath is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda tomorrow.

The UP CM's visit comes a day after Congress heavyweight Jitin Prasada jumped the ship to join the saffron camp. Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader, comes from a well-known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh. He is likely to play a pivotal role in the BJP's UP reset ahead of the state election.

Last week, senior BJP leader BK Santosh led a central mission to Uttar Pradesh to take feedback and carry out a review in meetings with ministers, MLAs, MPs and the Chief Minister too.

A senior leader of the BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dattatreya Hosbole, had recommended the feedback session after reportedly sensing disenchantment in the cadre during his visit.