New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Miniter Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence. The SP chief was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday owing to high levels of blood sugar.

The CM also tweeted some pictures of his visit and said in Hindi, “Met former CM and SP founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.”

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी से आज उनके आवास पर भेंट कर उनका कुशलक्षेम पूछा।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वे शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त करें। pic.twitter.com/9beRubHTpt — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 10, 2019

Others who were present at SP leader Yadav’s house on Monday were SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Chief Shivpal Yadav.

The SP leader is being treated by Dr Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari. His medical reports have come out normal, according to sources. His brother Shivpal, along with former minister Ahmad Hasan, visited him in the hospital.

