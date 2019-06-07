New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Rama at the Shodh Sansthan museum in Ayodhya. The statue has been fashioned out of a single rosewood block and is from Karnataka. During the visit to Ayodhya, the CM also inspected the developmental works that are being undertaken in the city.

A press release stated, “During his (Yogi Adityanath) visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the developmental work in Ayodhya. He will visit Ram ki Paidi and will see the under-construction prayer place there, will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Guptar Ghat etc.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveils a statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan pic.twitter.com/RWKBhDafpJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2019

The chief minister’s visit to Ayodhya was announced a day after the Shiv Sena’s media cell stated on Wednesday that the party chief, Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya later this month. Last year, Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in the month of November and asked the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple.

Notably, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has sought votes for Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in the name of Ram temple and Triple Talaq. During an election meeting, Yogi Adityanath said, “Ravi Shankar Prasad is the best advocate of Ram temple and it was he who should be credited for the Triple Talaq bill. Give him your support and votes.”

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted a three-member mediation panel time till August 15 to find a solution in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case in Ayodhya. The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, submitted its interim report in a sealed cover on May 6.

