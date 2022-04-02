New Delhi: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba would be visiting Kashi on Sunday where he would be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Also Read - Anti-Romeo Squads Unleashed On UP Streets As Adityanath Attaches Highest Priority To Women Safety

Sher Bahadur Deuba's itinerary includes visits to prominent temples in Kashi, including Kaal Bhairav temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple, and Samrajyeshwar Pashupati Nath temple, also known as Nepali temple. Yogi will accompany him during this visit as well.

CM Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, visited and inspected the preparations at the Kashi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi.

Samrajyeshwar Pashupati Nath temple manager Rohit Kumar said, “Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba will be given a traditional welcome here soon after his arrival at the temple. An angvastram (stole) will be presented to him. PM Deuba will do rudrabhishek and offer prayers to Lord Pashupatinath at the temple.”

A Satish Ganesh, Varanasi Police Commissioner said that tight security arrangements have been made for the visit.

Earlier, on 27 March, Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated the SpiceJet Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight via video conferencing.

The 78-seater flight will take around 25 minutes to cover the distance between Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on 13 December, inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a project that is spread over 500,000 square feet and connects the temple premises to the River Ganga.

The earlier premises of Kashi Vishwanath was limited to just 3,000 square feet. Now 23 new buildings have been constructed that will provide diverse facilities to the pilgrims and devotees.