Lucknow: With intelligence inputs pointing at a possible threat to his life, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office in the state capital will be made bulletproof, said reports on Thursday.

A senior official was quoted as saying that Adityanath’s office on the fifth floor of the newly constructed Lok Bhawan would have bulletproof window panes. The office will be secured and entry to the floor will be restricted.

The security personnel deployed for the Chief Minister’s security will be given commando and anti-terror training in order to deal with any kind of situation. The Lok Bhawan will soon have a Laser Intrusion Detection System (LIDS) that can find any suspicious movement or item. The watchtowers will be fitted with special nets to protect the security men manning them.

Apart from this, Adityanath will now enter and exit the building from one gate while Ministers and legislators will be allowed entry from another gate. Visitors will be given entry passes only after proper scrutiny of their credentials. Adityanath has already been given ‘Z’ Plus security by the Centre and moves with commandos.

Only recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had revealed why Yogi was chosen as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh despite having ‘no administrative experience’. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, where Yogi was also present, Shah had said, “PM Modi and I decided to make him Chief Minister because we had faith in his abilities.”

“No one had imagined Yogi ji to be the CM. People called us up and said that he has not even administered a municipality, he has never been a minister, he is a ‘sanyasi’ and he is being made the CM of such a large state!” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

“People asked me why we were giving him the reins of such a big state. But PM Modi and I decided to make him Chief Minister as we felt he was determined and capable of hard work and would adapt to all situations. So we handed over UP’s future in hands of Yogi ji. That decision was proven right by him,” Shah said.