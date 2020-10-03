New Delhi: In a major development to Hathras gangrape case, which has drawn massive nationwide protests, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. The decision came after a high-level meeting of the concerned officials. Also Read - Hathras Protests: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Holds Candelight Vigil in Chennai, Detained

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case, the chief minister's office tweeted.

In another tweet, Yogi Adityanath said the state government is seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation for a probe into all aspects linked to the Hathras episode. We are determined to ensure the harshest punishment for all those responsible for this incident, he tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting to the announcement, the victim’s family members said they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

Earlier in the day, DGP H.C. Awasthi and additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi visited the family of the 19-year-old victim in Hathras.

The Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women’s safety in his state.

The body of the 19-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.