Lucknow: Opposition parties have become aggressive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Unnao rape case survivor’s accident and the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has now decided to hold fast between 11 am to 5 pm demanding the expulsion of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The UPCC has asked the workers to observe a fast and has demanded financial support to the victim’s family.

The committee, in its letter, has also demanded to release the victim’s uncle for a month on parole so that he could take care of the family.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee: At directions of All India Congress Committee, all the district headquarters to observe 1-day fast between 11 am and 5 pm tomorrow demanding that MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in Unnao rape case, be expelled from BJP, among other demands pic.twitter.com/HSYZ5glbeT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2019



The circumstances of the accident have become even more suspicious after the FIR, filed against Kuldeep Sengar, revealed that the police, deployed for the security of the Unnao rape survivor, had informed Sengar and his associates about the family’s movement to Rae Bareli on Sunday.

“Arrangements be made for the best treatment of the lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor, her family be given immediate financial assistance and her uncle be released on 1-month parole from jail so that he can look after the family,” demanded the UPCC.

The BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping a 16-year-old at his house in 2017. She tried to set herself ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on April 8, 2017, claiming inaction in the investigation of the rape case.