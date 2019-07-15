Prayagraj: A couple who went to seek protection from Allahabad High Court abducted from the court premises by some people today. Police investigation had been launched.

Additional Director General of Prayagraj, SN Sabat said, “The abductors were armed. We’ve issued orders of checking, suspected vehicles have been stopped at 1-2 places, I’m going there.”

The incident reportedly took place at 8.30 AM. According to eye-witnesses, the couple was waiting outside the court’s gate number 3 when a black SUV arrived and pulled in the couple.

Reports suggest the SUV belongs to Agra as its registration number had UP80. Police were scanning the CCTV footage and vehicles were being checked.

The incident has been reported hours before the case of BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra aka Pappu Bhartaul’s daughter Sakshi Mishra and her husband Ajitesh Kumar was taken up in the court. Ruling in that case, the Allahabad High Court has said that the couple’s marriage is completely legal.

Sakshi and Ajitesh were allegedly roughed up on the premises. The couple had appeared before the high court seeking protection. They alleged that Sakshi’s father MLA Bhartaul was threatening them and they feared for their lives. The couple made headlines last week when they uploaded a short video on social media claiming that they feared for their lives after their inter-caste marriage.

Sakshi had blamed her father’s henchmen for trying to intimidate them. The controversy took another turn when the priest of the temple where the couple claimed to have solemnised their marriage denied having done so.

On his part, MLA Bhartaul had said that his daughter was an adult and free to make her own decisions. He denied having threatened her with dire consequences. He said that his only concern was the age difference between the husband and wife and that Ajitesh did not have a proper job.