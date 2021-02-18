Unnao: Three minor dalit girls who went missing from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao after they left their house to bring fodder for the cattle were found in unconscious state in a field on Wednesday. The girls were soon rushed to a hospital by villagers, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment. Also Read - Lawyer Couple Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Telangana

The villagers soon informed the police about the incident. Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that the two girls have died while the other one has been admitted to a hospital.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.

As per reports, the police said that the clothes of the victims were found intact and no superficial injury marks were noticed on the bodies of the victims aged 13, 16 and 17 years. The police have suspected a case of food poisoning.

According to the police, the three girls had gone to their fields to cut grass on Wednesday afternoon. When they did not return till late evening, their family members went out to search for them and found them lying unconscious in the field.

The hands and feet of the girls were tied with their dupatta and they were frothing at the mouth, indicating that they had been given poison.

The brother of the 16-year-old girl, in his statement to the police, said “I spotted my sister along with my two other cousins with their hands and legs tied.”

Family members have alleged murder. “Why would the girls tie their own hands and feet if they were committing suicide? It is a clear case of murder,” said a family member.

Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan, meanwhile, alleged that the Unnao police was trying to hush up the case. He has sought a probe by an independent agency in the matter.

“The incident proves that our daughters are not safe in this regime. Unnao, in the past three years, has witnessed a spate of similar incidents which is a matter of concern,” he said.