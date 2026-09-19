UP crime: Woman alleges husband bit off her nose during fight, threw it into drain; in-laws say she bit his private parts

According to husband's mother, Sadhana (wife) had left the house about two and a half months ago with a local youth, who was also a friend of Deepak. The matter was reported to police at the time and was later settled between the parties.

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UP crime: Woman alleges husband bit off her nose during fight, threw it into drain; in-laws say she bit his private parts (Image: PTI)

A 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district has accused her husband of biting off her nose during a dispute. The woman, identified as Sadhana alleged that her husband Deepak attacked her on the head and then bit her nose. She claimed that he threw the severed part into a drain. She also alleged that her mother-in-law and father-in-law held her hands during the attack.

According to police, Sadhana had left her husband around two and a half months ago to stay with another man. She returned unexpectedly on Thursday by jumping from a neighbour’s roof into her husband’s house, following which an argument broke out.

What happened during the dispute?

Sandi police station SHO Pushpraj said that a confrontation took place between the couple after Sadhana returned. During the argument, Deepak allegedly assaulted her and bit her nose.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took both Sadhana and Deepak to the police station. Deepak was later detained.

Sadhana was first taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sandi. Doctors later referred her to Hardoi Medical College for further treatment.

Husband’s family makes counter-allegations

According to Deepak’s mother, Sadhana had left the house about two and a half months ago with a local youth, who was also a friend of Deepak. The matter was reported to police at the time and was later settled between the parties.

She alleged that Sadhana returned unexpectedly on Thursday and tried to take her three children with her. This led to a dispute, during which Sadhana allegedly attacked Deepak and bit his private parts.

Deepak’s mother further claimed that Sadhana later injured herself by repeatedly banging her head on the ground.

Sadhana and Deepak have been married for around 10 years and have three daughters, aged eight, six and three.

Police said Sadhana has not yet filed a formal complaint. However, a complaint has been submitted by Deepak’s mother.

Police are investigating the allegations made by both sides and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With PTI inputs)