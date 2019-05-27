Lucknow: A deaf and mute 17-year-old girl was gang raped by three men in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Reports say the men also filmed the act and uploaded it on social media. The video of the incident, which reportedly took place on May 23, went viral.

Police officials said while two of the accused were arrested, one is absconding.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

On May 22, a 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped by her relative in a Ballia village. The incident took place when the girl was alone at her house.

A police officer said that an FIR was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father. According to police, efforts were on to arrest the culprit.

In November 2018, a 10-year-old differently-abled minor died after she was allegedly raped in Simulia area of Howrah district in West Bengal. The deaf and dumb girl was raped inside a toilet near her residence.

In Rajasthan, a married woman, who was reportedly missing for over a month, has registered a complaint against six men for allegedly abducting and raping her. The men have been identified as Vikas Kumar, Rajuram, Deshraj, Balveer, Motaram and Vidhyadhar, police said.

A police officer stated that the woman’s tea was spiked and then she was taken away on a motorcycle and was allegedly gang-raped at multiple locations. News agency ANI quoted a police officer as saying, “A case has been filed in this regard against eight accused, two of them unnamed. Three named accused have been arrested.” The incident reportedly took place on March 3 in Kukrod, Rajasthan.