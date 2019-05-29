Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Wednesday that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should take the responsibility of the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha election in the state and should resign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that Congress’ rout in the state reflected that the Gehlot government had lost the people’s confidence.

“Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should tender his resignation over the defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He could not make his son (Vaibhav) win (from Jodhpur) and he should take the responsibility,” Sharma told reporters here.

He added that Gehlot had no “moral authority” to remain on the post.

On speculation that the BJP might attempt to destabilise the Gehlot government, Sharma said the BJP was not looking for an opportunity in the “internal crisis” of the Congress.

“We do not believe in government formation by defection. However, if the hearts of some of their leaders get changed then what BJP can do in this? he asked.

The BJP won 24 of the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats, while alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat.

Sharma also targeted the Congress government over removing the “Veer” prefix from Savarkar’s name.

“The Gehlot government has a negative approach, he said.

Sharma is on a day’s visit to the state. He called on Governor Kalyan Singh and also visited Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and Khatushaym temple in Sikar.

Sharma also claimed that the country would become a superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.