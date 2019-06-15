Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Ram temple is not a political matter but a matter of faith and anyone who wants to visit the pilgrimage site is welcome.

Maurya said that he has full faith that Ram temple will be constructed soon, as per the hopes of devotees and saints.

The statement came after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey announced on Friday that he will visit Ayodhya along with 18 newly elected Members of Parliament and made a fresh pitch for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site there.

In his first visit to Ayodhya after the 2019 Lok Sabha results, Uddhav Thackeray will offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple at the site.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra will be going to polls later this year and the visit is being seen as an attempt by the Shive Sena to put pressure on ally BJP.

However, the party’s state unit chief Anil Singh said the visit should not be seen from the electoral lens and it was “a matter of devotion and faith”.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today addressed a press conference and said, “Ramlala is not a subject for politics but it is a matter of our faith. We have not sought votes in the name of Ram and will not do so in the future. When he (Uddhav) visited Ayodhya in November he promised to come again after elections. He is fulfilling his promise.”

