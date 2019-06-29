Lucknow: Days after an intern was assaulted following the death of a patient in West Bengal, another report has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a doctor who was allegedly in an inebriated state was beaten up by the mob in Kasganj, ANI reported on Saturday.

The incident took place in Community Health Centre on Friday. Relatives alleged that the doctor had refused to attend the patient who was injured in a road accident. They also alleged that the doctor hit the patient’s differently-abled brother after which the fight ensued.

The doctor was offered Rs 5,000 but he demanded another 5,000 for the treatment of the patient, relatives told ANI.

“The doctor hit the patient’s differently-abled brother after which the fight happened. We asked the doctor to refer him to another hospital. But he demanded Rs 10,000 from us. We gave him Rs 5,000 but he refused to do anything until we give him Rs 5,000 more,” relatives shared with ANI.

Earlier this month, junior doctors had stopped working in all state-run medical institutions putting healthcare services to a halt in West Bengal. The protest by the doctors comes after an intern in a city hospital was assaulted following the death of a patient. The intern was beaten up by relatives of the patient over alleged negligence. Junior doctors had also accused West Bengal police of inaction, saying that their colleague was mishandled in front of the cops.