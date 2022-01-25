New Delhi: Congress heavyweight and former Union minister RPN Singh resigned from the party on Tuesday, 25 January. He tendered the resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi. The senior leader is likely to join the BJP later in the day. Taking to Twitter, RPN Singh shared his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind,” he said in a tweet.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: BJP Ally Apna Dal (S) Fields 1st Candidate, A Muslim, From Home Turf of Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan

In his resignation letter, RPN Singh thanked Congress President Sonia Gandhi for providing the opportunity to serve the nation, people, and the party.

Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022



It is to be noted that RPN Singh’s name was included in the list of star campaigners, released on Monday, from Congress for the first phase of the UP assembly election 2022.

According to media reports, the BJP is preparing to field RPN Singh against Swami Prasad Maurya from Padrauna Assembly seat in Kushinagar. Maurya, a former minister in the state BJP government, quit the party and joined the Samajwadi Party recently.

A former Union Minister of State for Home, Singh has been MLA and MP from the party and also was in-charge of the party in Jharkhand.

The Congress has been facing a major exodus of its leaders in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, three candidates named by the party switched sides to other parties.

Singh will be a high profile exit from UP Congress after Jitin Prasada, who quit the party and now is a minister in the Yogi government. Singh is an influential leader in his area, but could not win two consecutive elections on the Congress ticket.