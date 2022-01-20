New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta, the brother-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife Sadhna Gupta, on Thursday joined BJP ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. Moments before joining BJP, Pramod Gupta claimed that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has “imprisoned” his father and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Gupta claimed that Akhilesh Yadav’s “position is bad” in the party and “criminals and gamblers have been inducted” in Samajwadi Party ahead of the polls.Also Read - UP Election 2022: 16 Women In Congress' Second List Of 41 Candidates For Upcoming Polls

"Akhilesh Yadav has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav and his position is very bad in the party today… Criminals and gamblers have been inducted to Samajwadi Party," Pramod Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law from Aparna Bisht Yadav joined BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

Akhilesh Yadav, on his part while reacting to Aparna Yadav’s joining BJP, congratulated his sister-in-law.