New Delhi: With an eye on upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet around 40 BJP MPs from the poll-bound state on Friday. He will meet the MPs over breakfast at his official residence in New Delhi. This will be the prime minister's fourth such meeting with party MPs from different states during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, sources said.

So far, PM Modi has met MPs from all north-eastern states, southern states and Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet around 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and he will meet the remaining MPs from the state in another meeting, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI said. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for polls early next year.

These meetings have been informal and not agenda specific, MPs have said.

During all the meetings, PM Modi suggested to party MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities, and shun VIP culture, they said.

In the past as well, PM Modi had held meetings with BJP MPs in different batches when Parliament was in session.