New Delhi: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance announced its first list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. The two parties jointly released a list of 29 candidates – nine from the SP and 20 from the RLD.Also Read - UP Election 2022: 4 More BJP MLAs Will Quit Team Yogi Today, Claims Sharad Pawar

The SP has fielded Kunwar Singh from Agra Cantt, Madhusudan Sharma from Bah, Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana, Salman Saeed from Kol, Zafar Alam from Aligarh, Nahid Hassan from Kairana, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal, Shahid Manzoor from Kithaur and Rafeeq Ansari from Meerut. Also Read - Ahead of Polls, Infighting Continues in UP BJP as Dharam Singh Saini, Minister No 3 Resigns From Yogi Cabinet

The RLD has fielded Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) from Sadabad, Tejpal Singh from Chhata, Pritam Singh from Govardhan, Mahesh Kumar Jatav from Agra (Rural), Sikri Brijesh Chahar from Fatehpur, Rautan Singh from Khairagarh, Sudesh Sharma from Modinagar, and Madan Bhaiyya from Loni. Also Read - UP Election 2022: Congress Names Mother of 2017 Unnao Rape Victim As Poll Candidate

The RLD has also fielded Gajraj Singh from Hapur, Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar, Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr, Dilnawaz Khan from Syana, Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi from Khair, Prasann Chudhary from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purqazi, Rajpal Singh Saini from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nahtaur and Ahmad Hameed from Baghpat. Singh had joined the party on Thursday morning.

Avatar Singh Bhadana has been named as the candidate from Jewar. He had crossed over from the BJP on Wednesday.

Of the 29 candidates announced Thursday, Babita Devi of the RLD is the lone woman nominee who will be putting up the electoral fight from Baldev assembly constituency.

Of the seats, Agra Rural, Agra Cantt, Baldev, Khair, Purqazi and Hapur are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. All these seats fall in western region of Uttar Pradesh and will go to polls in the first phase on February 10. The election results will be announced on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)