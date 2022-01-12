Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to contest from Ayodhya in the upcoming state Assembly election, sources said. Adityanath, currently a member of the legislative council, had recently said that he is willing to contest the assembly polls from wherever the party’s top brass decides. Ayodhya seat is currently represented by BJP’s Ved Prakash Gupta in the assembly.Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022: 5 Factors That Would Be In Play In Upcoming Polls

The BJP is considering fielding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya as its senior leaders meet to finalise candidates for the assembly polls starting from February 10. Sources said the Ayodhya seat has been discussed within the party as the constituency from where Yogi Adityanath may be fielded but added that a final decision will be taken by the party’s top brass.

The development comes on a day when another minister from Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet – Dara Singh Chauhan– resigned from the post. On Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya had also resigned from the council of ministers. So far, six MLAs, including Maurya, have stepped down from the party ahead of the polls.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to meet soon to finalise its candidates for a large number of seats, including in those going to the polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14.

Why Ayodhya for Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya, Mathura and his traditional constituency Gorakhpur, which he has represented in Lok Sabha a number of times, have been seen as the most likely seat of choice for Adityanath, a key Hindutva face of the party who is also the head priest of the Goraknath Math.

Ayodhya, the sources said, ticks many boxes as the ongoing construction of the Ram temple has boosted its political profile for the BJP. The town falls in the Awadh region, where Samajwadi Party has been traditionally strong, and if Adityanath is fielded from there, then it may boost the Hindutva plan in the area, including parts of the neighbouring Poorvanchal.

The chief minister and other senior party leaders from the state, including two deputy chief ministers and its state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, have been holding consultations with the central leadership in the national capital for the last two days.

(With inputs from PTI)