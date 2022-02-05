Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Congress party on Saturday released the list of 30-star campaigners for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022. While the names of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, party general secretory Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leader Mohd Azharuddin featured in the list, actor turned politician Raj Babbar was left out of it.Also Read - Manish Tiwari Says 'No Secret' After Cong Skips Him From Star Campaigner List

The list also features the name of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was dropped from the list of star campaigners for Punjab Assembly Polls. However, Anantpur Sahab MP Manish Tiwari, who was also featured in the Punjab list, was snubbed in the new UP list again. Both Azad and Tewari are part of G23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership issues and organisational elections last year. Also Read - Ayodhya Assembly Elections 2022: Will SP's Pawan Pandey Defeat BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta This Time?

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release the manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow on February 9. Also Read - BJP Announces List For 3 Candidates For Uttar Pradesh Polls

Congress releases a list of star campaigners who will campaign for the party's candidates in the third phase of #UttarPradeshElections Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Mohd Azharuddin and others to campaign. pic.twitter.com/UnOXu2usHb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

List Of Congress’ star campaigners for the third phase of UP polls

Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Ajay Kumar Lallu Aradhana Misra “Mona’ Ghulam Nabi Azad Ashok Gehlot Kamal Nath Bhupesh Baghel Salman Khurshid Pramod Tiwari PL Punia Rajiv Shukla Sachin Pilot Deepender Singh Hooda Mohd Azharuddin Naseemuddin Siddiqui Acharya Pramod Krishnam Pradeep Jain Aditya Ranjeet Singh Judeo Hardik Patel Imran Pratapqarhi Varsha Gaikwad Supriya Shrinate Harendra Aggarwal Rohit Chaudhary Satyanarayan Patel Tauquir Alam Pradeep Narwal Vikas Awasti Mukesh Chauhan

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The voting for the third phase is scheduled for February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.