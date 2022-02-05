Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Congress party on Saturday released the list of 30-star campaigners for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022. While the names of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, party general secretory Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leader Mohd Azharuddin featured in the list, actor turned politician Raj Babbar was left out of it.Also Read - Manish Tiwari Says 'No Secret' After Cong Skips Him From Star Campaigner List

The list also features the name of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was dropped from the list of star campaigners for Punjab Assembly Polls. However, Anantpur Sahab MP Manish Tiwari, who was also featured in the Punjab list, was snubbed in the new UP list again. Both Azad and Tewari are part of G23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership issues and organisational elections last year. Also Read - Ayodhya Assembly Elections 2022: Will SP's Pawan Pandey Defeat BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta This Time?

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release the manifesto for UP polls in Lucknow on February 9. Also Read - BJP Announces List For 3 Candidates For Uttar Pradesh Polls

List Of Congress’ star campaigners for the third phase of UP polls

  1. Rahul Gandhi
  2. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  3. Ajay Kumar Lallu
  4. Aradhana Misra “Mona’
  5. Ghulam Nabi Azad
  6. Ashok Gehlot
  7. Kamal Nath
  8. Bhupesh Baghel
  9. Salman Khurshid
  10. Pramod Tiwari
  11. PL Punia
  12. Rajiv Shukla
  13. Sachin Pilot
  14. Deepender Singh Hooda
  15. Mohd Azharuddin
  16. Naseemuddin Siddiqui
  17. Acharya Pramod Krishnam
  18. Pradeep Jain Aditya
  19. Ranjeet Singh Judeo
  20. Hardik Patel
  21. Imran Pratapqarhi
  22. Varsha Gaikwad
  23. Supriya Shrinate
  24. Harendra Aggarwal
  25. Rohit Chaudhary
  26. Satyanarayan Patel
  27. Tauquir Alam
  28. Pradeep Narwal
  29. Vikas Awasti
  30. Mukesh Chauhan

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The voting for the third phase is scheduled for February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.