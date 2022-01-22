Lucknow: Weeks ahead of the first phase of voting for Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced that his party has forged an alliance Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha for the upcoming polls. If the alliance is voted to power, Owaisi said parties agreed upon the two Chief Ministers, three Deputy Chief Ministers formula of governance.Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022: BJP Fields Former Gandhi Family Aide Aditi Singh from Congress stronghold Rae Bareli

“If the alliance comes to power there will be two Chief Ministers, one from OBC community and another from Dalit community. There would be three Deputy Chief Ministers including from Muslim community,” he told media persons today. Also Read - UP Election 2022: Zee Opinion Poll Out On UP Assembly Election 2022, Yogi Adityanath Stands Out To Be Top Choice Of UP Voters; Watch Video

Earlier, Owaisi had announced an alliance with the Om Prakash Rajbhar‘s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party. However, Rajbhar broke the alliance and forged another with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, AIMIM has so far released three lists of 25 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has decided it will be contesting polls on around 80 seats. The AIMIM has fielded Vinod Jatav from Hastinapur, Imran Ansari from Meerut City, Shakir Ali from Barauli, Dilshad Ahmed from Sikandrabad, Vikas Shrivastava from Ramnagar, Rizwana from Nakur and Hafiz Waris from Kundarki.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)