UP Elections 2027: BJP likely to assign key responsibilities to Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sunil Bansal, Saffron Camp also plans to…

The BJP’s next major target is the assembly elections scheduled for early next year in five states, four of which are currently governed by the party.

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PM Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath (FIle)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been known for its aggressive electioneering, leaving no stone unturned in its bid to win every seat. Experts believe that no other political party can match its professionalism in fighting elections. In the recently concluded elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala, the saffron camp delivered a strong performance. The party formed governments in Assam and Puducherry and emerged victorious in West Bengal as well.

The BJP’s next major target is the assembly elections scheduled for early next year in five states, four of which are currently governed by the party. Among these five states, Uttar Pradesh is the most significant. The state of Uttar Pradesh has political importance that extends well beyond the state and has a major bearing on national politics. Owing to the polls next year, the Saffron camp has already started taking important decisions.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, the BJP is planning to assign several senior leaders special responsibilities for the Uttar Pradesh campaign. Some of them are seasoned organizational strategists, while others bring decades of political experience.

As per the discussions within the party, senior leader Sunil Bansal and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be given special responsibilities and deployed in Uttar Pradesh as part of the party’s election strategy.

Here are some of the key details:

As per the Navbharat Times report, a consensus has already been reached between the BJP’s top leadership and RSS functionaries

Among the names emerging from these discussions are Sunil Bansal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur are also scheduled for early 2027.

There has been speculation that these elections could be held earlier due to the Census-related exercise.

It is important to note that National General Secretary Sunil Bansal played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the West Bengal elections.

The strategy crafted under his guidance is believed to have significantly contributed to strengthening the BJP’s position against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sunil Bansal is in charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana, in addition to overseeing the BJP’s Youth Wing (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha).

A Key Strategist for BJP Since 2014

To recall, Sunil Bansal played a pivotal and active role during 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. He also played a highly active and successful role in shaping the party’s organizational strategy in every major election—from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to the 2022 Assembly elections. His recent success in West Bengal has further strengthened his credentials and made his report card even more impressive.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Electoral Role