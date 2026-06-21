UP Elections 2027: BJP likely to assign key responsibilities to Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sunil Bansal, Saffron Camp also plans to...

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been known for its aggressive electioneering, leaving no stone unturned in its bid to win every seat. Experts believe that no other political party can match its professionalism in fighting elections. In the recently concluded elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala, the saffron camp delivered a strong performance. The party formed governments in Assam and Puducherry and emerged victorious in West Bengal as well.
The BJP’s next major target is the assembly elections scheduled for early next year in five states, four of which are currently governed by the party. Among these five states, Uttar Pradesh is the most significant. The state of Uttar Pradesh has political importance that extends well beyond the state and has a major bearing on national politics. Owing to the polls next year, the Saffron camp has already started taking important decisions.
According to a report by Navbharat Times, the BJP is planning to assign several senior leaders special responsibilities for the Uttar Pradesh campaign. Some of them are seasoned organizational strategists, while others bring decades of political experience.
As per the discussions within the party, senior leader Sunil Bansal and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be given special responsibilities and deployed in Uttar Pradesh as part of the party’s election strategy.
Here are some of the key details:
As per the Navbharat Times report, a consensus has already been reached between the BJP’s top leadership and RSS functionaries
Among the names emerging from these discussions are Sunil Bansal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Apart from Uttar Pradesh, assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur are also scheduled for early 2027.
There has been speculation that these elections could be held earlier due to the Census-related exercise.
It is important to note that National General Secretary Sunil Bansal played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the West Bengal elections.
The strategy crafted under his guidance is believed to have significantly contributed to strengthening the BJP’s position against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Sunil Bansal is in charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana, in addition to overseeing the BJP’s Youth Wing (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha).
A Key Strategist for BJP Since 2014
To recall, Sunil Bansal played a pivotal and active role during 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. He also played a highly active and successful role in shaping the party’s organizational strategy in every major election—from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to the 2022 Assembly elections. His recent success in West Bengal has further strengthened his credentials and made his report card even more impressive.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Electoral Role
Shivraj Singh Chouhan is one of the BJP’s most prominent OBC leaders.
Chouhan currently serves as an Agricultural Minister in the Narendra Modi government
Apart from being an influential Union Minister, Chouhan also served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for a long period
He has also played an important role within the party organization.
Before joining the Union Cabinet, Chouhan successfully led the BJP’s nationwide membership drive.
Although the BJP was unable to turn the tide in Jharkhand in 2024, Chouhan worked extensively to prepare party workers politically down to the booth level.
He is also believed to have played a key role in bringing Champai Soren into the BJP fold from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
Chouhan has previously served as a star campaigner for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and has performed similar responsibilities effectively in Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.