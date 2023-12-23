Home

UP Excise Department Announces New Timings For Liquor Shops Ahead Of Christmas And New Year; Check Here

The Excise Department of the Uttar Pradesh Govt. has ordered the liquor shops across Uttar Pradesh to remain open till 11 PM on December 24th and 31st.

New Delhi: Ahead of Christmas and the New Year, the Excise Department of the Uttar Pradesh Govt. has ordered the liquor shops across Uttar Pradesh to remain open till 11 PM on December 24th and 31st. The step is important, keeping in mind the huge rise in demand for alcohol products during Christmas and year-end parties. The decision is likely to limit the rush and chaos at the liquor shops across Uttar Pradesh, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Gujarat Government Lifts Ban On Liquor In GIFT City

In an attempt to provide a “global business ecosystem” at the Gujarat International Finance Technology City (GIFT City), the Gujarat government on Friday lifted the ban on liquor in the area, exempting it from the prohibition that is in place across the state.

Being the state in which Mahatma Gandhi was born, the manufacture, storage, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been banned in Gujarat since its formation. Such an exemption had never been granted in any area of the state in the past.

“GIFT City has emerged as a global financial and technological hub that is bustling with economic activities. An important decision has been taken on Friday to change rules to allow `wine and dine’ facilities in the GIFT City area to provide a global business ecosystem to global investors, technical experts, and national and international companies,” the state prohibition department said in a statement.

“Under the new system, hotels, restaurants, and clubs (existing and those that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dine facilities,” it said. However, such establishments will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles to people.

“Those officially working in GIFT City area and their official guests will be able to go to such hotels, restaurants, and clubs for wine and dine facilities,” the statement further said.

Liquor access permits will be given to owners and employees of companies in the GIFT City and temporary permits will be given to their visitors who can go to such hotels and restaurants to consume alcohol.

The state prohibition and excise department will regulate the import, storage, and sale of liquor in the city. At present, outsiders visiting Gujarat can buy liquor from authorised outlets by obtaining a temporary permit.

(With inputs fro agencies)

