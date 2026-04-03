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UP hikes toll charges on all major expressways | Check revised rates for cars, buses and trucks across key routes

UP hikes toll charges on all major expressways | Check revised rates for cars, buses and trucks across key routes

Travel on major Uttar Pradesh expressways becomes costlier as new toll rates come into effect, impacting daily commuters and transporters across key routes like Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal.

UP Toll Charges Hike

Travelers commuting through the national highways have another reason to cringe! Starting April 1, commuters traveling on UP expressways will have to shell out more money to use these routes as toll charges have been increased.

UP Expressways toll Hiked; Here’s How Much You’ll Pay Now

Uttar Pradesh toll charges on different expressways including Agra-Lucknow expressway, Purvanchal expressway, Bundelkhand expressway, Gorakhpur Link expressway, and more have been revised as per authorities.

Effective from 1 April, here’s how toll charges have been revised

The official said,

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“The toll charges for different vehicles plying through expressways have been revised upwards from today. Here are the details.”

Agra-Lucknow Expressway Toll rates for cars ₹665 to ₹675. Toll for bikes has been increased from ₹330 to ₹335.

Purvanchal Expressway Toll rates for most vehicles remain almost unchanged. Two-wheelers will now be charged ₹332 from the previous ₹330. Cars will continue to remain at ₹675.

Bundelkhand Expressway Toll for cars has increased from ₹573 to ₹583. Two-wheelers will be charged ₹287 as compared to the previous ₹285.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway Toll for cars has increased from ₹652 to ₹657. Bikes will be charged ₹327 from ₹325.

Commercial vehicles will be the ones hit the hardest by this hike as buses and trucks will have to pay a significantly higher toll.

States across India revise their toll rates every year

Across states in India, toll rates are revised at the beginning of every year depending on inflation and other factors as stated by government guidelines. This is done to help maintain the toll plaza infrastructure including operational and repair costs. Highway expansions are also funded by these sources.

How Much More Will Commuters Need To Pay?

While the increase may not be much for individuals on these roads, frequent commuters will have to bear higher travel costs. Travel costs for long-distance commuters will become more expensive. The cost of transportation may eventually be transferred to consumers by transporters.

As stated by the officials, tolls have been increased by anywhere between ₹5 to ₹45 depending on the vehicle type. If you hold a monthly or an annual pass, you will not be affected by this increase till further notice.

Why Are Toll Charges Increased Yearly?

States revise toll prices every year to compensate for inflation. This increase will help the state government in maintaining and repairing existing expressway infrastructure. Operational costs are also covered by these sources of revenue. These funds are also used to expand the state’s road network.

Conclusion

As travelers commute to their destinations using Uttar Pradesh’s national highways, they will have to start paying more as toll prices have been revised starting April 1. Prices for different vehicles have increased but the rise is relatively small for cars and two-wheelers. Toll fees for commercial vehicles have seen the maximum hike.

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