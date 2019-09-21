New Delhi: Over 500 farmers from different districts of Uttar Pradesh, who started a march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, said the government has agreed to five of their 15 demands. Puran Singh, President of Bhartiya Kisan Sangathan, said the agitation has not been called off and they will meet PM Narendra Modi after 10 days for the remaining demands.

“Government has agreed to five of the fifteen demands. The agitation has not been called off, it is just a temporary arrangement. We will meet PM Modi after 10 days for the remaining demands,” Bhartiya Kisan Sangathan chief Puran Singh told ANI.

He said that the agitation will be completely called off if the government agrees to all of their demands. “If they (govt) agree to all of our demands we will call off the agitation and if not, we will start an agitation from Saharanpur again,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he had said that 11 representatives from the union had gone to the Ministry of Agriculture. “If our demands are accepted, then we will return from here (Delhi-UP border) else we will march to Delhi,” he had said.

On Saturday morning, over 500 farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Sector 69, Noida, towards Kisan Ghat in New Delhi, over a number of demands such as payment of sugarcane crop dues, full loan waiver and making electricity free for farming amongst others.

Heavy security, including paramilitary forces, was deployed on the route of the march for security reasons. Farmers were of the opinion to hold a hunger strike if their demands are not met even after their march to Delhi.

Notably, the farmers began their march on September 11 to raise a number of issues, including the increase in electricity tariff. They have been camping at Transport Nagar in Sector 69 of Noida since Thursday.