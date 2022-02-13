Lucknow: With Covid cases dropping in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has now relaxed night curfew timings by an hour. The state government said in its order that the night curfew will now be in place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day instead of from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Night curfew was imposed in Uttar Pradesh after the Omicron variant of the coronavirus led to a surge in cases across the country. However, as the daily cases continue to decline, the state government has now eased night curfew timing by an hour.Also Read - UP: Schools To Reopen For All Classes, Offices To Function At Full Capacity From Feb 14

All schools from nursery to class 12 will also reopen from Monday. The state government has also said that private and government offices are permitted to function at full capacity. Also Read - Tejas Express Resumes Its Services For 5 Days a Week Between Mumbai-Ahmedabad

Restaurants, cinema halls and hotels have also been allowed to open, but they must adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Also Read - From United Kingdom to South Africa, 9 International Countries That Have Ruled Out Covid-19 Travel Ban

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 1,776 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the state to 15,276. As many as 3,101 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The state also reported 10 fatalities due to the infection.