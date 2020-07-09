Vikas Dubey Latest News: Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in the connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. A massive manhunt was launched as several of his aides were arrested in the past few days. Also Read - Main Vikas Dubey Hoon, Kanpurwala: From Faridabad to Ujjain, How Gangster Vikas Fled to Madhya Pradesh

Here is everything you need to know

1. Vikas Dubey, also known as Vikas Pandit, is a history-sheeter. Reports said the first criminal case against him was registered in the early 90s. Now, he has over 60 criminal cases against his name.

2. What brought him to the limelight is the encounter of eight cops in Kanpur. He was the mastermind behind it. It has been alleged that he was in collusion with some insiders of the police department.

3. Soon after the incident, it was found out that Vikas has fled to Faridabad. He gave a slip to the police, while his aides were arrested.

4. A CCTV footage of a person resembling the gangster trying to book a room at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night went viral.

5. Chances were that Vikas would try to enter Noida. Security checks were intensified in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the border district in western Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night.

6. As all checkpoints were under stringent security check, Dubey did not venture to enter Uttar Pradesh or towards the border. Instead, he fled to Madhya Pradesh.

7. On Thursday when he was arrested, he was visiting Mahakal temple at Ujjain. The shopkeeper from whom he was buying offerings recognised him first.

8. The temple guards reportedly informed the police.

9. The video of Vikas being dragged to the police van has come to the surface. The dreaded gangster can be heard screaming, “Main Vikas Dubey Hoon, Kanpur wala.” (I am Vikas Dubey, from Kanpur)

10. While Madhya Pradesh Police is getting accolades for the major feat, questions are being raised whether Vikas has been arrested or he surrendered.