Ghaziabad: A COVID-19 patient who was also diagnosed with black, white and yellow fungal infections, has died in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the doctor treating him informed on Saturday.

"Kunwar Singh was under treatment but passed away due to toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins) at 7.30 pm on Friday," said Dr B P Tyagi, an ENT (ear, nose, throat) specialist at Harsh Hospital in the city's Raj Nagar area.

The doctor said Singh (59), a lawyer from Sanjay Nagar in the city, had approached him recently with COVID-19 conditions.

“The yellow fungus, besides white and black fungus, was detected during endoscopy on May 24,” Tyagi added.

Meanwhile, he said his hospital is treating another 59-year-old man from Muradnagar who has also been detected with yellow fungus infections.

“The fungus in Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Muradnagar, was detected near his brain. Half of his jaw has been removed,” he said.

He too has toxemia but the level of infection is lesser than what Kunwar Singh had, the doctor said, adding that the patient is on anti-fungal medication.

Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 434 deaths linked to COVID-19 so far and 1,779 active cases of coronavirus, according to official figures updated till Saturday.

Meanwhile, the district administration said 65 cases of fungus in patients have been detected in Ghaziabad till date and one of them has died of it.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said out of the 65 infected people, 31 have recovered while 33 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Those discharged from hospitals will have to undergo treatment for a minimum 21 days, according to officials.

There are four private hospitals – Harsh, Max, Yashoda and Pulmonic – in Ghaziabad that are treating patients infected with fungus, the officials added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recently made black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)