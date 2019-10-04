New Delhi: Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, was on Thursday given Y-plus security, a day after she defied a joint opposition’s decision to skip a special Assembly session on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and also skipped a foot march, led by Congress General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi, in Lucknow.

Speaking to reporters, Rae Bareli SP Swapnil Mamgain said that under the upgrade, 10 armed guards will be provided as a part of her security cover as against three gunners earlier. Further, two personal security officers (PSOs), an escort vehicle with four personnel and four guards at her residence will also be provided to her.

Earlier in May, the first-time MLA had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking adequate security after her motorcade was attacked while she was on her way to participate in the no-confidence motion against the district panchayat chairman Awdhesh Singh.

On Wednesday, addressing reporters after participating in the proceedings of the UP Assembly instead of participating in the foot-march, she said that she did what she felt was right. She further said that she rose above party lines and tried to talk about development.

When asked if her party will act against her, she said that she was willing to face any consequences and will accept whatever decision is taken by them.

Aditi Singh is the daughter of former MLA Akhilesh Singh, who passed away recently.

Currently, Rae Bareli is represented in the Lok Sabha by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.