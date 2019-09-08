New Delhi: Ministers of Uttar Pradesh government, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will on Sunday attend a special training session on ‘good governance and management’ at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

The session, the first of three such planned, will begin at 9 AM and continue till 6 PM. All ministers in the state government will attend the same. The remaining two sessions of the initiative, which is called Manthan, will be held on September 15 and 22 at the Chief Minister’s residence.

For Sunday’s session, the ministers will reach the CM’s residence at 7:30 AM and head to the IIM campus in a bus.

The first module will focus on good governance, with discussions revolving around financial management, quick implementation and disposal of files and budgeting. The other two sessions, meanwhile, will revolve around time management, administration etc.

As part of the initiative, ministers will be divided into groups to carry out tasks, based on which the IIM Lucknow team will prepare the other training modules.

In a statement, state Health Minister and spokesperson of the government, Siddharth Nath Singh, said, “The ministers will attend sessions on good governance and learn about enforcing discipline and how to bring about change in society. They will also learn about how to methodically organize work to improve delivery.”

Reportedly, the session was the idea of the Chief Minister himself.

Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after the BJP’s historic win in the Assembly elections in February-March 2017. The former Gorakhpur MP succeeded Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.