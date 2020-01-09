New Delhi: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday suspended one of the most well-known IPS officer, Senior Superintendent of Noida Police Vaibhav Krishna, for violation of service rules after a controversy came to light regarding a pornographic chat and video that went viral.

The investigation was triggered by a leaked letter that was purportedly written by the SSP to his superiors, calling them out over corruption charges.

During the police investigation, Krishna had alleged that the sex chat and video featuring him with a woman had been morphed. He had named IPS officers Ajaypal Sharma, Sudhir Singh, Himanshu Kumar, Rajeev Narayan Mishra and Ganesh Saha for conspiring against him by creating the viral video to stir controversy.

SSP Noida Vaibhav Krishna has been suspended for violation of service rules, after a video featuring his picture went viral. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KUuHWpuNrN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2020

However, the forensic teams discovered that the video had not been edited and was not fake. The state government has also taken stern action against the other five accused and removed them from their posts.

At the same time, Krishna’s counterparts SSP of Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani has been transferred as SSP Ghaziabad, while SSP of Rampur Ajaypal Sharma has also been transferred, over violence during anti-Citizenship protests.