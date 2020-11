Updated: November 28, 2020 10:33 AM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has promulgated UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Clears Ordinance Against 'Love jihad', to Check Forced Religious Conversion

