Lucknow: After the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) approved a tariff hike of up to 12 per cent for various consumers categories, the state government defended the decision.

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Sharma said that due to economic irregularities of the previous governments, some categories of electricity rates have been forced to increase partially.

“Electricity rates have been increased by only 11.50 per cent. With this, the 4.50 per cent regulatory charge has ended. Therefore, there is an effective increase of only about 7.40 per cent,” said Sharma.

Yesterday, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati called the decision of the BJP government to approve the hike in electricity rates as completely anti-people.

Mayawati took to Twitter and said that the decision will increase the burden of inflation on the crores of people, especially the toiling masses of the state, and their lives will be more stricken and painful. She also made an appeal to immediately reconsider the decision.

उत्तर प्रदेश बीजेपी सरकार द्वारा बिजली की दरों को बढ़ाने को मंजूरी देना पूरी तरह से जनविरोधी फैसला है। इससे प्रदेश की करोड़ों खासकर मेहनतकश जनता पर महंगाई का और ज्यादा बोझ बढे़गा व उनका जीवन और भी अधिक त्रस्त व कष्टदायी होगा। सरकार इसपर तुरन्त पुनर्विचार करे तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 3, 2019



Retorting to Mayawati’s tweet, Shrikant Sharma, in a series of tweets, attacked the previous government and said that the electricity companies suffered huge losses under SP-BSP rule.

Sharma said that during the tenure of the BJP, the rates were reduced and the hours of electricity supply were increased.

He said that it was the ‘sins’ of SP-BSP that corruption increased and power companies went into huge losses.

“Due to the corruption of previous governments, electricity rates have been increased by only 11.50%. With this, the 4.50 per cent regulatory charge has ended. That is, there is an increase of only about 7.40%. At the same time, 40% power supply has increased in the state,” Sharma tweeted.