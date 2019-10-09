Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday once again hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. This time on treatment of farmers in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the UP government has devised many ways to harass the farmers, and that Yogi government remembers them only in advertisements.

Gandhi also alleged that no compensation has been provided to the farmers who lost crops in the wake of floods and rains in the state.

“The UP government has devised many ways to harass the farmers. Cheated in the name of debt waiver. Jailed farmers in the name of electricity bill. And there is no compensation for crop lost due to floods and rains. The BJP government in UP only remembers the farmer during adverstisments,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

उप्र सरकार ने किसानों को परेशान करने के कई तरीके ईजाद किए हैं। कर्जमाफी के नाम पर धोखा किया। बिजली बिल के नाम पर उनको जेल में डाला। और बाढ़-बारिश से बर्बाद फसल का कोई मुआवजा नहीं मिल रहा है। उप्र में भाजपा सरकार को किसान की याद केवल विज्ञापन में आती है।https://t.co/xWZbVXJNVw — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 9, 2019

On September 20, as many as 500 farmers from different districts of western Uttar Pradesh marched to Kisan Ghat in Delhi to voice their concerns including loan waivers and cheap electricity. However, they were stopped at the UP border and only a delegation of them was allowed to meet officials at Krishi Bhavan.

Reacting to the development, Gandhi had tweeted, “Why is that the farmers are being prevented from entering Delhi to raise their demand? The BJP government in their campaign talked about the welfare of the farmers. Now that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are raising their demands for the payment of dues for sugarcane crop, loan waiver, and slash in electricity price, why is it not letting them speak.”