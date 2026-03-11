Home

UP govt plans new initiative ‘Sarus Circuit’ for birds, will be implemented in wetlands; key details inside

The Sarus Circuit project of the Uttar Pradesh government will promote the conservation of birds and encourage ecotourism. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

The government of Uttar Pradesh is planning to create a ‘Sarus Circuit’ in many districts, like Mainpuri and Etawah. This is being done to protect the tallest flying bird in the world, the Sarus Crane. It’s also the state bird of Uttar Pradesh. The state government’s initiative has an aim to protect the natural habitat of the Sarus Crane. In addition, the objective also includes the promotion of ecotourism in the region.

Development of Sarus Circuits

Under the plan of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Sarus Circuit will be created across several wetland districts like Mainpuri and Etawah. It will also comprise wetlands in many regions, such as Kirthua, Sahas, Kurra Jarawan, Soj and Saman in Mainpuri, along with Sarsai Nawar and Parauli Ramayan in Etawah. The project of the state is likely to be executed by the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board via the state Forest Department. Its major objective is to protect the wetlands and help in the improvement of breeding habitats for Sarus cranes. These bards are mainly found in the Gangetic plains.

Which facilities will be developed?

The infrastructure of ecotourism for the Sarus Circuit will attract many visitors. Alongside, it will promote awareness regarding the conservation of wildlife. The planned facilities include entrance gates and viewing decks, boating areas, butterfly gardens, solar-powered lighting, centres for information and interpretation, parking areas, eco-toilets, food kiosks, and shops that will sell ODOP products along with souvenirs.

Conservation efforts

The breeding grounds are mainly found across the wetlands like Mainpuri, Etawah, Etah, and Aligarh. The initiative of the Sarus Circuit in Uttar Pradesh will aid the state government in saving wetlands. In addition, it will improve the levels of groundwater and will also mitigate the harmful impact of climate change on the environmental conditions.

The Sarus Circuit project is likely to generate many employment opportunities for the communities at the local level. Alongside, it is expected to motivate ecotourism and promote public awareness regarding the protection of biodiversity.

(With inputs from IANS)

