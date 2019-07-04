Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has taken action against 400 corrupt officials and decided to give early retirement to around 200 other employees, said reports.

Action has been taken against nearly 600 government employees, working at various levels, who have been under the scanner either for laxity or corruption. The state government has recommended departmental action against 400 officials from various departments. The action includes no promotions, immediate transfers or favourable postings.

Of the 600 officials under the scanner, the state government has prepared a list of 200 found guilty of corruption and sent it to the Centre recommending early retirement for them. A final decision in this regard would be taken by the Centre.

Confirming the development, State Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma told Zee News, “This is for the first time that the government has initiated action against 600 corrupt officials and the decision will prove to be a game-changer.”

During a top-level review meeting last month, the Chief Minister had warned of strict action against corrupt officials. He had said that the corrupt didn’t have a place in his government.

The Chief Minister has been working on his government’s image, with the Assembly elections now a couple of years away. He has introduced a new work culture under which officials are to report at the office by 9 AM.

Meanwhile, the UP Police have sent letters to all their units asking for a list of officers whose performance has been questionable and also those who have crossed the age of 50 years in March this year.