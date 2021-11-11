Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rehabilitate Bengali Hindu families who migrated in the 1970s from East Pakistan (Bangladesh). On Wednesday, a proposal was cleared by the state cabinet to launch “Uttar Pradesh Matrabhumi Yojana”. Through this Yojana, individuals can fund infrastructure development in their native region with the government bearing 40 per cent of the cost.Also Read - Weight Loss While Sleeping: Can You Shed Extra Kilos During Sleep? Here's What We Know!

For the scheme, the government has also decided to introduce a Rs 100 crore corpus. As per the proposal, 63 such Hindu Bengali families will be rehabilitated on approximately 121.41 hectares of land in the district of Kanpur Dehat.

According to the report, under the scheme of Uttar Pradesh Matrabhumi Yojana, such families will be given land of 2 acres for agriculture purposes as well as 200 square metre area for residence on a Re 1 lease for a period of 30 years, which can be extended for another 30 years' duration twice.

Besides, it also said that these families will be given an amount of Rs 1.2 lakh for the construction of the house. According to a government spokesperson, earlier, the 65 families were given jobs at a mill in the city of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, which shut in the year 1984.

In another decision, the cabinet also approved the proposal regarding free distribution of iodised salt, pulses/whole gram, edible oil (like mustard oil/refined oil) and food grains to the Antyodaya and eligible household card holders of the state.

Through the Public Distribution System, Antyodaya and eligible household card holders will be given Iodised salt (one kg per card); dal or whole gram (one kg per card); edible oils like mustard oil, refined oil (one litre per card); and free distribution of food grains from the month of December, 2021 to the month of March, 2022.

Because of this decision, a total expenditure of Rs 4,801.68 crore is estimated at the rate of Rs. 1200.42 crore per month, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)